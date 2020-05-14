Local church plans to reopen when safe for public

ROCHESTER, Minn- When Minnesota's stay at home order expires on Monday places of worship will be able to open their doors to small groups. On a typical Sunday, hundreds of people would fill Autumn Ridge Church. Rick Henderson is the senior pastor at Autumn Ridge Church. He says while Governor Walz has given them the green light to open they've consulted the church COVID-19 task force which advised them to remain closed for the time being. In the meantime, they're cleaning the facility and making sure sanitation guidelines are in place before in-person services can return.

"As we move forward we are evaluating all kinds of options,” Henderson said “It could include taking the temperature of people who come in. Picking one door in which people come in a separate door in which people go out and maintaining that people wear masks and are properly spaced when they are in our facility.

Henderson says another reason doors will remain closed to the public, for now, is because it takes at least 10 staff members to put together a service. For now, the services can be viewed online via Facebook or youtube.