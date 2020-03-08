Local church hope to start talks about complex PTSD

Rochester, Minn- Peace United Church is hoping to start conversations about PTSD .

Erica Runkle is a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She is talked to about 50 people Sunday about trauma-informed care and the different types of PTSD. For Marie Neher Sundays presentation hits close to home. Her husband has PTSD. She says it's sometimes hard for her to cope when he has withdrawals because of the disorder.

"My go-to is to be his cheerleader," Neher said.

Runkle says Neher isn't alone. PTSD can be a hard topic for any family to address. She says conversations like this are important to break down the stigma and educate the public about the different types of PTSD disorders.

"There are other concepts including Complex PTSD which is a little bit different it involves the recognition that a person could have been exposed to multiple traumas over the years," Runkle said.

Neher says the event is giving her a better understanding of PTSD and the support she needs to care for her husband.

"The part that gave me the most hope is seeing all the therapy that can be used to work with and it can be treated," Neher said.