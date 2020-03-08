Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Local church hope to start talks about complex PTSD

She is talked to about 50 people Sunday about trauma-informed care and the different types of PTSD.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 11:43 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Rochester, Minn- Peace United Church is hoping to start conversations about PTSD .
Erica Runkle is a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She is talked to about 50 people Sunday about trauma-informed care and the different types of PTSD. For Marie Neher Sundays presentation hits close to home. Her husband has PTSD. She says it's sometimes hard for her to cope when he has withdrawals because of the disorder.

"My go-to is to be his cheerleader," Neher said.

Runkle says Neher isn't alone. PTSD can be a hard topic for any family to address. She says conversations like this are important to break down the stigma and educate the public about the different types of PTSD disorders.

"There are other concepts including Complex PTSD which is a little bit different it involves the recognition that a person could have been exposed to multiple traumas over the years," Runkle said.

Neher says the event is giving her a better understanding of PTSD and the support she needs to care for her husband.

"The part that gave me the most hope is seeing all the therapy that can be used to work with and it can be treated," Neher said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
A warm weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester church hosts PTSD conversation

Image

Mower County DFL Convention

Image

Sean Weather 3/8

Image

North Iowa girl's hoops shines

Image

Osage falls in class 2a title game

Image

It's time to spring ahead

Image

Section basketball highlights part two

Image

Weather warms up for the weekend

Image

Bowling for the battle

Image

Section basketball highlights and scores from Saturday

Community Events