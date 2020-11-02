Local church encouraging prayer for the election

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Some are appealing to a higher power for guidance and comfort during this tumultuous election.

Zion Lutheran Church is encouraging folks to employ the power of prayer. They opened their doors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. so folks can stop by and pray.

If you are not sure what exactly to pray for, they have made it easy. The church has put together an election prayer guide. You can pray for a specific issue or even the election in general. They've even made 'I Prayed' stickers similar to the voting stickers we've seen at the polls.

Jennifer Colby of Zion Lutheran Church says prayer offers peace in these uncertain times.

"When we're worried those are great motivations for us to prey. There's just some peace that comes in and it really does transcend all understanding," said Colby.

She also says the prayer guide provides plenty of scripture, applying ancient biblical wisdom to today's issues.

You can see the election prayer guide here.