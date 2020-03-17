Clear
Local businesses struggling with coronavirus shutdowns

Places like gyms, restaurants and bars are having to make quick adjustments to their operations.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - In an effort to slow the spread both people and businesses are practicing social distancing.
Everything is closing, from restaurants and bars to casinos and gyms. Iowa restaurants shut their doors at noon today. Many restaurants were staying open to provide carry-out and delivery service to their customers.

At the Blue Heron Bar and Grill in Mason City, they were scrambling to try and change how they do business on such short notice.  Five out of their usual 20 employees are working right now, the rest had to be temporarily laid off because of the shutdown. Pastor Matthew Muters, who stopped into the Blue Heron for some corned beef and cabbage to-go, says he is concerned about the economic impact the shutdown will have on small businesses and the people who work for them.

“As far as the pandemic goes. As long as we rally around one another and stay positive, take care of one another, we will get through this,” said Muters.

Vickie Lau, owner of the Blue Heron Bar and Grill, mentioned one interesting byproduct of the restaurant shutdown. Her suppliers are running low on take-out food packaging, such as Styrofoam containers.

