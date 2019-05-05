Clear

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

As the Fishing Opener starts this week, one local business is stocking up on supplies.

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota -- The Governor's Fishing Opener begins this week and many wranglers will be flocking to Albert Lea. Local businesses in the area are hoping to get a head start.

Danny "Bubba" Lugo is the owner of Bubba's Bait & Tackle and has been in town since 2011. He said he's received calls from customers from all over the state and out of state, hoping to find the right supplies. Lugo has been ordering all kinds of equipment to gear up for the big week.

"It's pretty fun but kind of scary with the amount of people that are going to show up," Lugo said. "It's something that since 2011 I've been here It's nothing i've ever seen before. [I] bought a lot more bait this week that's coming in a lot more tackle than I've ever ordered since I've been in business."

