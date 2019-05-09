Clear

Local businesses prepare for MN Governor's Fishing Opener, expect a boost to the economy

Thursday kicks off the MN Governor's Fishing Opener weekend.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:34 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Registration and early events for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener kicked off on Thursday. Getting ready for an influx of visitors to the city, local businesses have been preparing for the big weekend.

"We just want to make the place as open and inviting as possible," says Charlene Marley, office manager at the Albert Lea Art Center. "We're expecting a very good crowd, a good sized crowd," adds president Darlene Paulson. The Art Center is featuring artwork from local and student artists and hosting some showcases and events throughout the weekend.

"We're excited about new people coming to town, trying food and enjoying themselves," says Natalie Lund, co-owner of local restaurant Elbow Room.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Image

Butcher retires after 50 years in the business

Image

Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

Image

Economic boost expected from MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/9

Image

Build Design Weld Competition

Image

Olmsted County distracted driving enforcement results

Image

Teacher facing charges after student says he was struck by a meter stick

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Community Events