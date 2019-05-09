Local businesses prepare for MN Governor's Fishing Opener, expect a boost to the economy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Registration and early events for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener kicked off on Thursday. Getting ready for an influx of visitors to the city, local businesses have been preparing for the big weekend.

"We just want to make the place as open and inviting as possible," says Charlene Marley, office manager at the Albert Lea Art Center. "We're expecting a very good crowd, a good sized crowd," adds president Darlene Paulson. The Art Center is featuring artwork from local and student artists and hosting some showcases and events throughout the weekend.

"We're excited about new people coming to town, trying food and enjoying themselves," says Natalie Lund, co-owner of local restaurant Elbow Room.