Local businesses team up for drive-by community coat drive

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The weather might be unseasonably warm outside but winter is coming. It won't be long before Minnesotans go from wearing shorts and t-shirts to coats, hats, and gloves.

On Saturday, local businesses teamed up for an annual drive-by community coat drive at Barlow Plaza. Christopher and Melanie Schmidt from Group Results: RE/MAX have hosted the drive-by community coat drive for a few years now. Each year, they team up with local sponsors such as Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army, and KIMT News 3 to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.

"We wanted to do something to help our community and make an impact," says Melanie Schmidt.

The drive benefits The Salvation Army. According to Schmidt, it needs at least 1,000 coats every year. Today, several hundred coats were donated. People including Mary Miller came out to get rid of cold weather gear not being worn anymore.

"They go to good use. Alot of people are in need right now," explains Miller.

Mike Jenkins and his wife also stopped by to get rid of their jackets. Jenkins is retired and feels now was a great time to get rid of his used coats.

"I don't go anywhere that I need a long coat. Hopefully, someone else can get some good use out of it."

The drive gives Jenkins and his wife Susan a chance to clear out unused items.

After people drop them off, the coats get put in a Two Men and a Truck vehicle and then are taken to The Salvation Army. It will be collecting hats, gloves, and coats all fall and winter long.