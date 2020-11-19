Local businesses impacted by Governor Tim Walz's announcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many local businesses are being impacted by Governor Tim Walz's announcement last night.

One of the businesses asked to close are gyms.

Iron Physique Gym in Rochester says they are not closing, despite the Governor's orders.

In a written statement to KIMT News 3, Owner Kelsey Beck says:

"We believe gyms are essential for many reasons. We are not staying open with the intention to be defiant, but because the data does not support that gyms are part of the problem in the spread of Covid. In a recent study, 2,873 gyms nationwide collectively tracked 49.4 million gym visits with only 1,135 cases (0.0023%), all of which had zero community transmission.

Obesity, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other factors put people at much higher risk for both short and long term complications. It is imperative that we all prioritize our health and wellness and gyms are essential to do so.

We know how important the gym is to our members. Beyond physical health, the gym is a therapeutic outlet for many and mental health is not something to take lightly. We have yet to have a single case in our gym and are positive we can continue to remain open and operational safely. We have practices in place to maintain a clean facility and our members are diligent in doing their part. Again, this is not an act of malicious defiance. This is because we truly believe gyms are a part of the solution, not the problem!"

Another business, Revitalight Therapy and Skincare, said they would not close, even if they were included in the shutdowns.

"Absolutely not. You know, we're very fortunate that we were not included in the closures this round, but after last round and being closed for three months, our business can't survive again financially," owner Jennie Rebellato says.

Reballato tells KIMT News 3 she feels strongly that her services will help her clients get through this and they have put in all the necesssary precautions in place to prevent the spread.