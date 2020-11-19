Clear
Local businesses impacted by Governor Tim Walz's announcement

Many local businesses are being impacted by Governor Tim Walz's announcement last night.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 6:37 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 6:51 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

One of the businesses asked to close are gyms. 

Iron Physique Gym in Rochester says they are not closing, despite the Governor's orders. 

In a written statement to KIMT News 3, Owner Kelsey Beck says: 

"We believe gyms are essential for many reasons. We are not staying open with the intention to be defiant, but because the data does not support that gyms are part of the problem in the spread of Covid. In a recent study, 2,873 gyms nationwide collectively tracked 49.4 million gym visits with only 1,135 cases (0.0023%), all of which had zero community transmission.

Obesity, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other factors put people at much higher risk for both short and long term complications. It is imperative that we all prioritize our health and wellness and gyms are essential to do so.

We know how important the gym is to our members. Beyond physical health, the gym is a therapeutic outlet for many and mental health is not something to take lightly. We have yet to have a single case in our gym and are positive we can continue to remain open and operational safely. We have practices in place to maintain a clean facility and our members are diligent in doing their part. Again, this is not an act of malicious defiance. This is because we truly believe gyms are a part of the solution, not the problem!" 

Another business, Revitalight Therapy and Skincare, said they would not close, even if they were included in the shutdowns. 

"Absolutely not.  You know, we're very fortunate that we were not included in the closures this round, but after last round and being closed for three months, our business can't survive again financially," owner Jennie Rebellato says.

Reballato tells KIMT News 3 she feels strongly that her services will help her clients get through this and they have put in all the necesssary precautions in place to prevent the spread. 

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 242043

Reported Deaths: 3066
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin534861061
Ramsey22497441
Anoka17374196
Dakota16897165
Washington11204100
Stearns1073976
Scott646751
St. Louis619285
Wright560230
Olmsted553830
Sherburne432833
Clay395551
Carver344310
Blue Earth330412
Rice307127
Kandiyohi29569
Nobles284027
Crow Wing268826
Chisago24655
Benton222535
Otter Tail219712
Winona219122
Mower208122
Polk184520
Douglas183321
Lyon16779
Beltrami162813
Morrison150716
Todd150212
Goodhue149823
Itasca148919
McLeod14658
Steele14476
Becker14445
Isanti140811
Nicollet126122
Carlton12509
Freeborn11935
Waseca117510
Mille Lacs113930
Le Sueur11138
Cass10158
Pine9965
Brown9096
Martin86519
Meeker8286
Hubbard82615
Roseau8071
Wabasha7801
Watonwan7174
Dodge6990
Chippewa6917
Redwood62217
Wadena5906
Pipestone57517
Sibley5544
Cottonwood5520
Renville55216
Rock5499
Aitkin54815
Houston5242
Fillmore5110
Yellow Medicine4918
Murray4693
Kanabec44611
Pennington4394
Swift4325
Faribault4140
Pope4060
Stevens3791
Clearwater3723
Jackson3561
Marshall3527
Unassigned32056
Koochiching2935
Lincoln2751
Wilkin2754
Norman2696
Lac qui Parle2663
Lake2661
Big Stone2511
Mahnomen2103
Grant1936
Red Lake1633
Kittson1482
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 196386

Reported Deaths: 2076
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29223315
Linn12407150
Black Hawk9615124
Woodbury9488109
Scott920866
Johnson855635
Dubuque820088
Story590519
Dallas557854
Pottawattamie523461
Sioux335022
Webster311927
Marshall311440
Cerro Gordo292437
Clinton279137
Buena Vista279014
Des Moines247715
Muscatine246962
Plymouth245836
Warren23289
Wapello224070
Jones20489
Jasper191937
Carroll179215
Marion176317
Lee175714
Crawford164115
Bremer161112
Henry16087
Benton145612
Tama138839
Delaware127620
Jackson12708
Washington118212
Boone118010
Dickinson11339
Mahaska111926
Wright10884
Page10313
Buchanan9977
Hardin97210
Harrison95226
Clay9494
Calhoun9277
Clayton9144
Cedar90313
Mills8866
Fayette8848
Hamilton8776
Lyon8748
Poweshiek85412
Kossuth8313
Butler8273
Floyd82613
Winnebago80523
Winneshiek8059
Iowa79911
Louisa74816
Hancock7336
Sac7177
Grundy70910
Chickasaw7012
Cherokee6804
Shelby6793
Cass67818
Appanoose6655
Allamakee6639
Guthrie64815
Emmet64723
Mitchell6414
Franklin63419
Humboldt6164
Union6116
Madison5984
Palo Alto5653
Jefferson5521
Unassigned4970
Pocahontas4852
Keokuk4675
Osceola4610
Howard4499
Clarke4464
Greene4460
Ida4118
Taylor3932
Monroe39212
Davis3894
Montgomery38910
Adair3775
Monona3542
Fremont3212
Van Buren3104
Lucas2916
Worth2910
Decatur2790
Audubon2701
Wayne2686
Ringgold1542
Adams1431
