North Iowa businesses feel the impact of new tariffs

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The trade war between the United States and China continues. One day after Chinese leaders announced $60B in new agricultural tariffs, the US has tacked on $300B new tariffs of their own.

That back and forth battle may soon hit your own pocket.

“Get out and go fishing; it’s going to be a great weekend,” said Chris Scholl, Manager of Clear Lake Bait and Tackle.

Scholl is trying to stay optimistic but the new tariffs would mean an increase cost for fishing reels and jigs as well as other Chinese-made goods that he sells in his store.

He explained that they have already seen an increase in the last year and are expecting even more when they meet with their distributor this fall.

“We worry that the price increase will hit a point where people won’t want to purchase the product,” he said. "The smaller items like the jigs, if they jump 20 cents, that’s a pretty big jump.”

Scholl said he will do his best to make sure the customers don’t see an increase themselves.

The US and China aren’t the only ones charging each other more for goods. Mexico announced new tariffs on tomatoes. The US imports about half of the tomatoes consumed in the country, meaning the fruit’s prices could jump 40% by the end of the year. That’s according to Arizona State University.

Local growers, however, might actually use this as a way to make a couple of extra bucks.

Erik Furleigh of Furleigh Farms has around 3,000 tomato plants growing.

He already sells some of his supply to local food stores like Hy-Vee and said now he’ll be asking if they would like to buy more.

But like many area farmers, this growing season is off to a slow start.

“It’s a combination of wet and cold and we haven’t been able to get to the field yet,” he said. “Everything is just way behind from what we are used to.”