Local business speaks out after viral Facebook post alleges discrimination

MASON CITY, Iowa- Business was booming this Friday at Tips and Toes in Willowbrook Mall; however, a situation on Monday is very much still on their minds. A Facebook post by Debi Latham claims Tips and Toes denied service to her daughter Jill because “We don’t do hands like that.” The post has garnered thousands of shares and hundreds of comments but employees at the nail salon deny the accusation.

“I tried to do a gel which is harder and it would last longer,” I Pham, the General Manager, said. “The regular color would chip off.”

I Pham maintains there was a miscommunication.

“We’re are Vietnamese and sometimes we don’t speak fluently,” she said.

KIMT spoke to Latham Friday. She did not want to go on camera and says she wasn’t present when the incident occurred. Her daughter is in the care of One Vision in Clear Lake. Because of HIPA Laws One Vision cannot confirm or deny the identity of any patient in there care but they did release a statement.

“One Vision acknowledges discrimination exists and we oppose it in any form.

We value diversity and inclusion and advocate for the rights of all.” Mark Dodd Interim CEO / One Vision.

But Pham says they didn’t discriminate. In fact, they’ve given mancures to other customers with disabilities in the past. They did so that day; Jill came with two friends.

“We already did nails for two others why would we not do hers,” Pham questioned.

Latham says they have had to deal with discrimination and advocating since Jill was born.