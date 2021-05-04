Local business sectors face workforce shortages

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is working to help local businesses hire the best employees possible as some sectors struggle to hire workers.

Chamber president Ryan Parsons says the restaurant, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors are currently experiencing a shortage of workers.

Despite the pandemic leaving many people without work Parsons say some are still collecting unemployment while others are reassessing their career choices which can result in people taking more time before returning to the workforce.

However, with patio season in our sights businesses are looking to add more staff to help out with the expected rush.

The chamber is offering a free seminar on May 11th to help businesses recruit the employees they may need.

Parsons said, “I think it becomes a question for those employers of how can they attract employees in a different way and obviously access the talent pool because if the workers aren't there it's just going to become that much more of a challenge for businesses to find that future workforce.”

