Local business raises almost $1,700 for Toys for Tots

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - KIMT News 3 and our giving your best partners Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank are teaming up with the Marine Corps League and Salvation Army in north Iowa and southern Minnesota for our annual Toys for Tots drive.

According to the Salvation Army, this year is shaping up to be a big success. That’s thanks in part to businesses like TruStile Doors in Northwood. The company raised almost $1,700 dollars that was all used to purchase toys for kids this Christmas. On Thursday the Salvation Army picked up all the boxes full of Christmas joy.

Kelly Krause is the woman behind the effort. She says last year instead of doing an office secret Santa gift exchange, they decided to pool money for Toys for Tots. To Krause's surprise the company ended up raising just over 1,000 dollars their first year and this year they are at almost $1,700.

“It was awesome. Donations were from $.50 cents to $200. It's just like wow. It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling that you are going to put a lot of smiles on their faces,” says Krause.

You can still donate a new toy, if it is after distribution day the toys will be rolled over into next year. If you find you are in need this season and have not signed up yet, you still can on distribution day. For dates, give your local Salvation Army a call.