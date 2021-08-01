Local business owner looks to prevent future fair fights

The Olmsted County Free Fair ended on Sunday after what has been a week of altercations at the festival.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office believes that at least 60 kids were involved in conflict situations that involved violence towards fair goers and law enforcement.

The string of youth brawls resulted in the shortening of the fair's closing time, which was moved to 9 p.m.

Fair vendor, and business owner of Jersey Jo's, Joseph Phillips broke up two fights last Tuesday that involved juveniles.

Phillips is also a member of the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), which helps local youth put their energy in a positive direction.

"We have an organization called CERT, which is Community Engagement Response Team and we work hard every week to engage the community and to be a buffer between the law enforcement and the community itself. Our hope is that we can direct these kids and channel these kids into a direction that they are going to learn in," Phillips said.

