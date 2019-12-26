Local business find success during holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. --- The season of giving is coming to an end and that means holiday shopping is coming to a close as well.

In Rochester's Downtown District there aremore than 200 small businesses you can shop at while also helping the community thrive.

At some shops at University Square staff are now beginning to tally up their holiday sales.

Walter Hanson, owner of The Nordic Shop, is among those taking a look. He says, "All areas were up over the previous years and it was a fun year!"

Hanson says with new marketing brining in more distant customers the store is welcoming all sorts of shoppers.

That includes Roma Witzig from the Minneapolis area who enjoys shopping local because, "The small businesses seem to have more unique products and it's always nice to see what they have."

According to the Rochester Downtown Alliance, out of every $100 spent about $68 of that stays in the community to help drive the local economy.

Hanson added, "The money that's spend in our stores stays in the community. We hire local people, we have a local accountant. We have a local lawyer. Everything we do, we do locally. Even our advertising is local."

With continued support Hanson hopes to keep the small business community alive and thriving.