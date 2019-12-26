Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local business find success during holiday season

Local business tally holiday sales as year comes to a close.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. --- The season of giving is coming to an end and that means holiday shopping is coming to a close as well.
In Rochester's Downtown District there aremore than 200 small businesses you can shop at while also helping the community thrive.

At some shops at University Square staff are now beginning to tally up their holiday sales.
Walter Hanson, owner of The Nordic Shop, is among those taking a look. He says, "All areas were up over the previous years and it was a fun year!"

Hanson says with new marketing brining in more distant customers the store is welcoming all sorts of shoppers.

That includes Roma Witzig from the Minneapolis area who enjoys shopping local because, "The small businesses seem to have more unique products and it's always nice to see what they have."
According to the Rochester Downtown Alliance, out of every $100 spent about $68 of that stays in the community to help drive the local economy.

Hanson added, "The money that's spend in our stores stays in the community. We hire local people, we have a local accountant. We have a local lawyer. Everything we do, we do locally. Even our advertising is local."

With continued support Hanson hopes to keep the small business community alive and thriving.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Caring Cards

Image

Lonely For The Holidays

Image

Year in Review: May and June

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An Early Look at a Weekend Mix

Image

Wrapping up the decade

Image

High temperatures make for a not-so-white Christmas

Image

SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge

Image

Sean Christmas forecast

Image

Holiday travel hazards

Community Events