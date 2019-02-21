Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local business asks people to stop bringing in outside alcohol: ‘it would ruin our business’

It could brew up some serious legal problems for a local brewery.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 8:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Little Thistle Brewing Co. opened in Rochester in August of 2018. Since then, it has had no problem with getting people in its doors. But lately, it is having a problem with what people are bringing with them.

“People will bring in little bottles of hard liquor or hard cider, something like that,” Dawn Finnie, owner of Little Thistle, said.

The brewery, as one could guess, only serves beer.

Finnie said they understand not everyone is a beer-lover, or may even have a gluten allergy, but legally, they can only serve beer.

“People don't always know it's against the law and how much trouble we can get to,” she said. “So, we try to be really cool about it and tell people just take it out to your car or put it away.”

As a classified ‘brewery’, Little Thistle can only serve its own beer. Other establishments classified as a ‘brewpub’ are allowed to serve beer, wine and spirits.

“We can get our liquor license taken away,” Finnie said. “We are a small business. We can't afford to have these big fines or…if they shut us down for bringing outside alcohol and us knowing about it, it would ruin our business.”

Finnie said they try to accommodate people who aren’t the biggest beer fans by creating a wide variety of beers and some kombucha.

If you do want to bring something, you can bring pet food and supplies on Thursday, February 21. From 5-7pm, people can bring foot and pet items to the brewery that will be donated to Paws and Claws. This drive is in partnership with The Commission and is part of Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -8°
We are tracking a major winter storm for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

Image

Another snowfall another clean up

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mess for the Weekend

Image

Free sleds

Image

Hy-Vee sled giveaway

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Community Events