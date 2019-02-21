Local business asks people to stop bringing in outside alcohol: ‘it would ruin our business’

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Little Thistle Brewing Co. opened in Rochester in August of 2018. Since then, it has had no problem with getting people in its doors. But lately, it is having a problem with what people are bringing with them.

“People will bring in little bottles of hard liquor or hard cider, something like that,” Dawn Finnie, owner of Little Thistle, said.

The brewery, as one could guess, only serves beer.

Finnie said they understand not everyone is a beer-lover, or may even have a gluten allergy, but legally, they can only serve beer.

“People don't always know it's against the law and how much trouble we can get to,” she said. “So, we try to be really cool about it and tell people just take it out to your car or put it away.”

As a classified ‘brewery’, Little Thistle can only serve its own beer. Other establishments classified as a ‘brewpub’ are allowed to serve beer, wine and spirits.

“We can get our liquor license taken away,” Finnie said. “We are a small business. We can't afford to have these big fines or…if they shut us down for bringing outside alcohol and us knowing about it, it would ruin our business.”

Finnie said they try to accommodate people who aren’t the biggest beer fans by creating a wide variety of beers and some kombucha.

If you do want to bring something, you can bring pet food and supplies on Thursday, February 21. From 5-7pm, people can bring foot and pet items to the brewery that will be donated to Paws and Claws. This drive is in partnership with The Commission and is part of Random Acts of Kindness Week.