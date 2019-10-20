Small business thanks community after outpour of support

KASSON, Minn. - Tucked away on Main Street in Kasson is Misplaced Magnolia Southern Bistro and BBQ. Opening the restaurant was a dream for Jeannine Hensley.

"I left my job three years ago to work on my business plan. Now we've been open for two years," she said.

But things took a turn last winter when months of bad weather drastically slowed business. Hensley said things snowballed from there.

"The weather was bad. And it's a small town and we just didn't get the business and so we kind of started our summer in the hole, and we never could quite climb out of it," she said.

Despite funding the business from personal accounts, the restaurant was on the verge of closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

That's when Hensley made a last-minute plea on social media asking people for support.

"We felt like we really didn't have a choice and time was running out," she said. "I cried, I didn't post it, I said I was going to post it and didn't post it, it took a little bit to get up the courage to do it."

The post ended up getting shared over 550 times and translated into people showing up hungry.

"It kind of blew my mind. Immediately, the phones started ringing, we had so many reservations. We had so many people tyring to walk in we had to turn people away," Hensley said.

During the restaurant's Sunday brunch, it made triple the amount after the post than it did in the past few Sunday brunches. So many people showed up, the restaurant ran out of food and had to close early.

For Hensley, it's a testament to the small town she loves so much.

"I think it's fantastic. It's probably one of the reasons we love Kasson, we love being in a small town, it's why we stayed. So many people said you should've opened it in Rochester, but we wanted to open it in Kasson," Hensley said.

She hopes it inspires more people to help out small businesses, even if it means the extra drive out of the Med City. She said those are the businesses that will donate to your fundraiser or help your school's sports team.

"If you really do like that small town business on main street or in any small town, you have to go or they can't make it. We want to support you but you have to support us," she said.