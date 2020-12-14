Clear

Local brewery forges ahead into area liquor stores

With Minnesota breweries closed until further notice with the exception of take-out, breweries are challenged to think beyond the pint glass.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:48 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Minnesota breweries closed until further notice with the exception of take-out, breweries are challenged to think beyond the pint glass.

Dawn and Steve Finnie, owners of Little Thistle Brewing, are now forging ahead into area liquor stores. This was never a part of their original business plan, but it's the path the pandemic has led them to.

"It's something that we never included in our business plans or business model. COVID kind of forced our hand to be creative and get our product out into more avenues for consumers to purchase it," explains Dawn.

Because breweries are only allowed to be open for carry-out and retail right now, and Minnesota laws dictate the volumes of beer breweries are allowed to sell out of their taprooms, the Finnies became concerned about quality control and shelf life.

Their solution was to buy a canning line to can their brews and put them in area liquor store fridges. In addition to buying beer at the taproom, you can pick up crowlers at Hv-Vee Barlow, Hy-Vee Liquor Austin, and Andy's Liquor Crossroads and North locations. Little Thistle hopes to sell product at the People's Food Co-op soon too.

"We can can crowlers and make sure that those crowlers that are going out are the highest quality and the longest shelf life, so it made sense for us to kind of make the move to have some more product out on liquor store shelves," says Dawn Finnie.

While selling beer at liquor stores was never the intended plan, the Finnies do intend to stick with it now that they own the canning machinery.

During the executive order, purchasing beer for take out or at the liquor store is the best way you can support the business during the pandemic. Even if brewery restrictions change soon, Finnie says Little Thistle Brewing wouldn't be able to open until at least January because of staffing and logistics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 378823

Reported Deaths: 4503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin791341243
Ramsey33697590
Dakota27132234
Anoka26575262
Washington16830150
Stearns15926145
St. Louis11121158
Scott1009170
Wright985365
Olmsted808246
Sherburne701049
Carver587622
Clay575769
Kandiyohi501647
Rice488545
Blue Earth469622
Crow Wing424347
Otter Tail386237
Chisago375924
Benton356265
Nobles338341
Winona329139
Douglas317650
Mower308623
Polk304339
McLeod282030
Morrison272436
Goodhue262235
Lyon260923
Beltrami260327
Becker249229
Itasca241729
Isanti238624
Carlton234729
Steele23419
Todd210718
Pine196910
Nicollet189930
Mille Lacs187238
Brown181823
Freeborn178914
Le Sueur178213
Cass176413
Meeker174122
Waseca156511
Roseau15189
Martin142223
Wabasha13342
Hubbard129033
Redwood119222
Renville118034
Cottonwood11285
Chippewa111718
Dodge10493
Wadena10159
Houston9945
Watonwan9905
Rock96510
Sibley9284
Aitkin92631
Fillmore9190
Kanabec84518
Pipestone83418
Pennington83010
Yellow Medicine79213
Faribault7705
Swift73613
Murray6995
Jackson6883
Pope6383
Marshall62211
Stevens6195
Clearwater61010
Wilkin5295
Lac qui Parle5197
Lake49611
Koochiching4927
Unassigned44759
Lincoln4271
Big Stone4042
Norman3987
Mahnomen3586
Grant3437
Kittson32413
Red Lake2743
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1361
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 254794

Reported Deaths: 3166
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37530368
Linn15461215
Scott12929116
Black Hawk11839184
Woodbury11424145
Johnson1033642
Dubuque9984123
Pottawattamie745573
Story741622
Dallas713660
Sioux405838
Webster404448
Cerro Gordo400449
Marshall375353
Clinton375148
Buena Vista336618
Muscatine329663
Warren327524
Des Moines326326
Plymouth310440
Wapello285487
Lee255820
Jasper253348
Jones247332
Marion231432
Henry229619
Carroll215622
Bremer212432
Crawford192616
Benton186328
Jackson167023
Tama162955
Boone162814
Washington162623
Dickinson156712
Delaware154626
Mahaska145631
Wright141010
Clay140110
Kossuth136122
Buchanan132415
Hardin131620
Hamilton130421
Page127410
Clayton125624
Harrison124549
Cedar124215
Winneshiek120515
Mills119811
Floyd119323
Fayette118614
Butler115212
Lyon114021
Calhoun11318
Poweshiek110221
Cherokee108314
Iowa105619
Winnebago102726
Hancock101521
Allamakee101218
Sac9709
Louisa96123
Chickasaw9609
Grundy94614
Union94410
Cass92735
Mitchell90619
Emmet88123
Appanoose87333
Humboldt85812
Shelby85619
Jefferson84512
Guthrie84222
Madison8298
Franklin80717
Palo Alto7372
Keokuk72016
Pocahontas6394
Ida63517
Howard62815
Montgomery61113
Unassigned6080
Osceola5895
Greene5826
Davis57212
Clarke5506
Adair50916
Monona50512
Monroe50415
Taylor4988
Worth4322
Fremont4245
Van Buren41911
Lucas3966
Decatur3732
Wayne33621
Audubon3276
Ringgold3075
Adams2122
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
A Slow Warmup This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

MercyOne North Iowa prepares for vaccine arrival

Image

Biden wins electoral college vote

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota lawmakers to vote on aid for businesses, workers

Image

Minnesota lawmakers pass COVID-19 relief package

Image

RPS Creative Fundraising

Image

Little Thistle Brewery now in a can

Image

North Iowa vaccine shipments

Image

Pharmacies prep for vaccines

Image

Vaccines are in Rochester

Community Events