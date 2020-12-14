Local brewery forges ahead into area liquor stores

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Minnesota breweries closed until further notice with the exception of take-out, breweries are challenged to think beyond the pint glass.

Dawn and Steve Finnie, owners of Little Thistle Brewing, are now forging ahead into area liquor stores. This was never a part of their original business plan, but it's the path the pandemic has led them to.

"It's something that we never included in our business plans or business model. COVID kind of forced our hand to be creative and get our product out into more avenues for consumers to purchase it," explains Dawn.

Because breweries are only allowed to be open for carry-out and retail right now, and Minnesota laws dictate the volumes of beer breweries are allowed to sell out of their taprooms, the Finnies became concerned about quality control and shelf life.

Their solution was to buy a canning line to can their brews and put them in area liquor store fridges. In addition to buying beer at the taproom, you can pick up crowlers at Hv-Vee Barlow, Hy-Vee Liquor Austin, and Andy's Liquor Crossroads and North locations. Little Thistle hopes to sell product at the People's Food Co-op soon too.

"We can can crowlers and make sure that those crowlers that are going out are the highest quality and the longest shelf life, so it made sense for us to kind of make the move to have some more product out on liquor store shelves," says Dawn Finnie.

While selling beer at liquor stores was never the intended plan, the Finnies do intend to stick with it now that they own the canning machinery.

During the executive order, purchasing beer for take out or at the liquor store is the best way you can support the business during the pandemic. Even if brewery restrictions change soon, Finnie says Little Thistle Brewing wouldn't be able to open until at least January because of staffing and logistics.