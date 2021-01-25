Shortage of aluminum cans and ability to sell only one size affecting local brewery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the pandemic, we all may be drinking a beer from home instead of at a local brewery or restaurant.

To add to challenges businesses are facing, breweries are seeing an aluminum can shortage in the 12 and 16 ounce size.

The need for cans continues to grow, especially with the rise in popularity of alcoholic seltzers and flavored sparkling water.

Many drinks are switching from plastic to cans to help the environment.

The 12 and 16 ounce aluminum can shortage does not impact breweries in Minnesota.

Breweries cannot sell beer in those two can sizes, according to Minnesota state law.

They can only sell beer in growlers and 750 milliliter cans.

The co-founder of Forager Brewery says, typically, there are only about two shipments of the 750 milliliter cans and this year it may only be one.

"Fortunately, we've been able to have enough for our off sale currently, but I'm not sure when the next run of those is. Now we have a couple pallets left, but after that, it's kind of one of those situations of hopefully we have a vessel size that we are legally allowed to see in," says Austin Jevne.

Jevne says the brewery is hoping the ability to be open at 50% capacity will ease the stress caused by lack of cans.

Forager Brewery is open and orders are still availalbe for a 750 milliliter can to go.