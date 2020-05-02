Local breweries hit hard by Covid-19

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Like many others across the country, LTS Brewing Company in the Med City is getting hit hard by Covid-19.

"We definitely have lost revenue significantly," Co-Owner Brandon Schulz said.

The company is still open, but have shorter hours. They made the switch to carry out orders only. Schulz says with the warmer weather, it's usually one of the busiest times of the year.

"Predominately in the spring time we're going to be doing our awesome patio here, we have people coming out, drinking beer in the taproom," he said. "It was definitely a change going to off-sale only."

Breweries have felt the sting across the state. The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild estimates $27 million of lost revenue due to Covid-19. Little Thistles Owner Steven Finnie says their bank has frozen their mortgate for the next six months.

"We're kind of hoping that we can manage over the next few months," Finnie said.

Both breweries regularly schedule outdoor events in the summertime. Schulz is worried about the effects of an extended shutdown.

"We're still wondering if we'll be able to have those events those weekends are huge for us and if we can't have them we'll miss out on that," he said. "But we're going to have to keep doing what we can within the bounds of what's right and keeping our employees safe."

Still, both are thankful to the customers who continue to support their businesses.

"We love them, we've always had a really good community," Schulz said.

"They've came out and supported us and I think they're supporting other local breweries too," Finnie said.