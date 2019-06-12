Local biker gets recognized on state level for bike advocacy work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local biker is getting recognized on the state level for her work advocating for cyclists and bike safety.

Barbara Beck is an advid cyclist and a board member for the biking advocacy group, We Bike Rochester.

She is getting the "Advocate of the Year" Award from the group Bike MN.

Beck is committed to making Rochester more bike friendly. She often goes to city and transportation meetings to do just that.

Beck is also recognized for her work with Art4Trails, which aims to support local artists while creating beauty on bike trails.

She said she's excited about the award but said it's not just for her, but for everyone working alongside her.

"It's not really just for me because I don't work alone. I work with the fantastic board members of We Bike Rochester. The energy in the group is just so fantastic so it makes it very easy to want to go out and do stuff," Beck said.

Beck is the longest serving volunteer boar member for We Bike Rochester. She's seen the Med City become more bike friendly, but still said there's work to be done.

"I think Rochester is really on the cusp here of becoming a real bike friendly community. We just need to get more infrastructure in place, we need to get a few more connections, and get more people to embrace it," she said.

Beck received her award on Saturday, June 8.