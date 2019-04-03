Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Triton vs Medford and Schaeffer vs Randolph

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Image

Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Threat of Thefts on the Rise

Image

Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Community Events