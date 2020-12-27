Local hair salon struggling

ROCHESTER, Minn- People like looking nice during the holiday season and usually like to get their hair done for Thanksgiving and the holidays. But in 2020, barbershops like The Barbershop A Hair Salon For Men, are not seeing that and are struggling.

"Ive been with this company for almost nine year and this is probably the slowest I've ever seen any holidays," said Manager Kayla Giles. "Even just through the last three months we've been ridicoulously slow."

In addition to streaming more movies, staying fit, and having virtual celebrations from home, the pandemic has forced people to do others things like getting at home haircuts from their residences. Giles tellsk KIMT News 3 that people are doing at home haircuts more because it's what they started with during the pandemic. She also thinks that because people's options are limited when it comes to going out in Minnesotam they are not spending the money to look their best.

"It's been hard because we try to keep everybody happy, busy, making money, but it's hard when we don't have any clients," explained Giles.

Other stylists like Kelly Knott have been working at the hair cuttery longer than Giles and have not seen the business slow like it is in 2020. Although she is glad to still have a job, she does miss seeing her clients.

"We rely on clients to come in the doors," said Knott. " when they are not coming in here, we get our hours cut and you loose that connection with the people.

Knott has lost several clients since her return to the The Barbershop A Hair Salon For Men.

"Because they have simpler haircuts, they are now taking it upon themselves to do it at home."

The Barber A Hair Salon For Men has two other locations in Rochester. Anyone interested in getting their hair done at The Barbershop A Hair Salon For Men is encouraged to make an appointment.