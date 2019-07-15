Local banks support Hancock County hospital remodeling project

BRITT, Iowa – Local banks are teaming up to support the remodeling project at Hancock County Healthy System.

The $7.4 million project involving the Surgical Services and Emergency departments will involve seven lenders, including:

• First State Bank, Britt, as the lead bank;

• Farmers Trust and Savings Bank, Britt;

• Clear Lake Bank and Trust, with a site in Garner;

• Reliance State Bank, Garner;

• First Citizens Bank, Kanawha;

• Manufacturers Bank and Trust, with a site in Crystal Lake; and

• Iowa State Bank, Corwith.

"To get a local consortium of banks is great for the community, but not at all a common practice," says Eric Newton, President/CEO of First State Bank. "What is unusual with this project is that banks tend to work with other banks outside their immediate trade area. All the local Hancock County banks have respectful relationships and all want to see the betterment of the communities we serve."

Hancock County Health System says the last time this happened was when it updated its heating and air conditioning systems in 1998.

"HCHS is the county hospital and this project will benefit all county residents,” says Laura Zwiefel, HCHS CEO/CNO, “ so it was only natural that we would want to keep as much of the business associated within the county as well."