Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local band to be inducted into Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Local band to be inducted into Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 9:03 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Litterer Band from Charles City is learning some big news Tuesday; they will be inducted in to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame this year.
KIMT News 3 caught up with the former guitar player, Brent Estlund. He played with the band in the 80’s for about a decade. He said the idea of him or one of his bands getting nominated hadn’t crossed his mind in a while, until recently.
“I was in Okoboji to see the Hall of Fame and it kind of peaked my interest he said. I had no idea we were actually nominated until I saw the news clip.”
The induction ceremony will take place August 31st and September 1st in Okoboji.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -6°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Image

Gun Control Issue in MN

Image

Tuesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Soller

Image

Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Image

Limb Lab gains national attention

Image

Man arrested in what deputies are calling a 'crime spree' in north Iowa

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Community Events