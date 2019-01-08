Local band to be inducted into Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Litterer Band from Charles City is learning some big news Tuesday; they will be inducted in to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame this year.

KIMT News 3 caught up with the former guitar player, Brent Estlund. He played with the band in the 80’s for about a decade. He said the idea of him or one of his bands getting nominated hadn’t crossed his mind in a while, until recently.

“I was in Okoboji to see the Hall of Fame and it kind of peaked my interest he said. I had no idea we were actually nominated until I saw the news clip.”

The induction ceremony will take place August 31st and September 1st in Okoboji.