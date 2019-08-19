Local bakery closes shop for good

ROCHESTER, Minn.-On the corner of broadway avenue and 11th street northeast sits a hidden gem.

Deb Stevens greets costumers every morning at gingerbread house bakery with a smile and a sweet treat. She's called the bakery home for years. The pastry shop has gained national attention. Setting a world record for baking the biggest gingerbread man in 2012.

The shop is as inviting as sitting at grandma's kitchen table.

“ I love my costumers they come here everyday if god gets me up in the morning this my second best thing is to come here,” said Stevens.

The bakery has made fresh bread daily since the 1950s. A smell costumers can't get enough of.

“It reminds me of that old feel and just the smell when you walk in it's reminiscent of that,” said one costumer.

The last three years have been tough for owner Michael Fish, he took over the business from his father in 2016. Despite financial stressors, Michael says that's not why he's closing up shop.

“It just came to a point around three weeks ago where I just feeling called to do a little bit more of the bakery business. I cant do what I felt called to do in this location and with the stuff that we have right now,” he said.

The next step for the owner is unclear he says he may attempt to start a new company under a new name and model looking to help people through baking.