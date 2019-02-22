Local athletes named to IGCA All-District teams

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2018-19 All-District teams this week. Below is the list of locals who were selected to their district’s roster.

Class 1A – North Central

Rachel Leerar (West Hancock

Kaylyn Meyers (Bishop Garrigan)

Amanda Chizek (West Hancock)

Coach of the Year: Paul Sonius (West Hancock)

Class 2A – Northeast

Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar)

Class 2A – Northwest

Chloe Lofstrom (North Union)

Class 3A – Northeast

Sharon Goodman (Crestwood)

Rylie Olson (Osage)

Class 3A – Northwest

Sara Faber (Clear Lake)

Abbey Holmes (Algona)

Aliyah Buscher (Algona)

Coach of the Year: Michael Ford (Algona)

Class 4A – Northeast

Megan Meyer (Mason City)

Anna Deets (Mason City)