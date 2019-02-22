Clear
Local athletes named to IGCA All-District teams

14 area-athletes and two coaches recognized for their successes this season.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:22 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2018-19 All-District teams this week. Below is the list of locals who were selected to their district’s roster.

Class 1A – North Central
Rachel Leerar (West Hancock
Kaylyn Meyers (Bishop Garrigan)
Amanda Chizek (West Hancock)
Coach of the Year: Paul Sonius (West Hancock)

Class 2A – Northeast
Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar)

Class 2A – Northwest
Chloe Lofstrom (North Union)

Class 3A – Northeast
Sharon Goodman (Crestwood)
Rylie Olson (Osage)

Class 3A – Northwest
Sara Faber (Clear Lake)
Abbey Holmes (Algona)
Aliyah Buscher (Algona)
Coach of the Year: Michael Ford (Algona)

Class 4A – Northeast
Megan Meyer (Mason City)
Anna Deets (Mason City)

