KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2018-19 All-District teams this week. Below is the list of locals who were selected to their district’s roster.
Class 1A – North Central
Rachel Leerar (West Hancock
Kaylyn Meyers (Bishop Garrigan)
Amanda Chizek (West Hancock)
Coach of the Year: Paul Sonius (West Hancock)
Class 2A – Northeast
Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar)
Class 2A – Northwest
Chloe Lofstrom (North Union)
Class 3A – Northeast
Sharon Goodman (Crestwood)
Rylie Olson (Osage)
Class 3A – Northwest
Sara Faber (Clear Lake)
Abbey Holmes (Algona)
Aliyah Buscher (Algona)
Coach of the Year: Michael Ford (Algona)
Class 4A – Northeast
Megan Meyer (Mason City)
Anna Deets (Mason City)
Related Content
- Local athletes named to IGCA All-District teams
- Former Clear Lake student-athlete sues the school district
- Local athletes sign national letters of intent
- Cedar River Watershed District named best in the state
- Local official named Public Health Ambassador
- Local female athletes are inspired to 'Live Like Line'
- Klobuchar's team meets with local farmers
- John Marshall's Matthew Hurt named 1st Team All-State
- John Marshall's Matthew Hurt named to McDonald's All-America team
- Equity advisory team hopes to change their name