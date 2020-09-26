Local athletes enjoy fastbreak football in 3 on 3 tournament

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Young athletes from around Southeastern Minnesota had the opportunity to play a fast, fun type of football Saturday at the John Withers Sports Complex in Rochester.

Travis Walch, an Elgin native and founder of Route Tree 3 on 3, organized the tournament as a way to give kids a faster version of the game. Dubbed 'fastbreak, freestyle 3 on 3 football,' this brand of the game allows all kids to be involved and get the ball.

This month, the tournament has made its way to both the Med City and Caledonia. 18 teams took place in the tourney, and Walch said the players enjoyed the creativity in the game.

"You've got these kids texting each other in these little text groups saying 'hey what if we ran this play' and you're starting to see some growth in one week of the design of these plays which is really neat," he said.

The tournament was organized before the Minnesota State High School League reinstated football for the fall season. Plainview-Elgin-Millville football players Nolan Welke, Alex Henrichs and Carson Rahman enjoyed the opportunity to play the sport at a time where the pandemic has halted many sports in some capacity.

"[It]Sounded like a great opportunity, throwing the ball, have some fun," Rahman said.

"I really miss football and I just wanted the opportunity to play some," Henrichs said.

"We just wanted to go play some football, have some fun," Welke said.