Local artist and speaker tells Byron students 'it's OK not to be OK'

BYRON, Minn. - On Tuesday, artist, speaker, and Byron resident Eric Samuel Timm performed for Byron High School and Middle School. Local band Yam Haus accompanied him.

His program "the Art of Mental Health" shares a message with students that it's okay to feel anxious or depressed, but they need to reach out to a trusted adult to get help. He shares his personal experience of writing a suicide note as a student and talking to his Spanish teacher.

"If anyone's out there struggling with worry or fear and it's turned into full-blown depression or anxiety, it is ok not to be ok, but it is not ok to be alone. We were never designed to do that. You gotta ask for help," says Timm.

The paintings Timm made during his performance will be displayed in the schools as a reminder of Timm's message.

He also performed at Kasson-Mantorville on Monday and will return to the area again next fall for another school tour.