Local archery club ring in the new year

A new way to ring in the new year.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 8:19 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-Cedar River Archery Club President Tim Hanson is bringing in 2019, not with a bang but with a bow and arrow.
He's starting a new tradition of celebrating New Years looking for 3D targets that resemble real animals.

“Shooting in the new year, you know. You're shooting at a target and the new year is coming up, you know,” said Hanson “We have animals set out through the woods. We've got bears we got deer we got moose. Different size targets that look like live animals out there but you're actually shooting just a target.”

Hanson tells KIMT that while this is unconventional way to ring in the new year, the meaning behind it is still the same.

“This is kind of a good way to end it, start the new year shooting targets and having a good time.”

