Social distance fishing

AUSTIN, Minnesota - One of the best ways to get outdoors and maintain social distancing is fishing. Saturday marked the first day of the Minnesota trout fishing season with anglers hoping to get a bite on their reel.

The Cedar River Watershed District and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources came together on a project that saw 300 trout stocked into Wolf Creek in Austin. According to the CRWD's Facebook page, the plan almost didn't come into fruition due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has already cancelled this year's Governor's Fishing Opener.

But with the new fish stocked and nice weather, Austin resident Christian Aguilera wanted to try his luck in catching one.

"I've been pretty excited to get out with the weather being pretty bad lately," Aguilera said. "Being able to come out on a nice warm day like today is beautiful and hopefully we can get some good fish."

With many people stuck inside due to Gov. Walz's stay home order, he expects many to get outdoors.

"Them coming in and being able to come out and fish, them having something to do, not stuck at home is definitely good for just people in general," Aguilera said.

While the pandemic continues, Austin resident Alex Wynn doesn't expect that to impact how many people head to the water.

"I still think people would still be willing to come out so I don't think the Coronavirus is going to stop them," Wynn said.

Anglers are expected to follow CDC guidelines in standing six feet apart and wearing a mask if not. They will also need a 2020 fishing license and a Minnesota trout stamp.