Rochester International Airport suffering 95-percent decrease in travel

Rochester International Airport will receive nearly $2.5 million in federal funding, while Mason City Municipal Airport will receive $2.4 million.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 8:46 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Air travel is taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and local airports are feeling the effect.

Due to restrictions on travel, Rochester International Airport has seen a 95-percent decrease in passenger travel.

RST Executive Director John Reed tells KIMT News 3 that's caused their revenue to decrease by 40-percent.

Thankfully, federal funding is coming their way through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"We've gotta stay open, we've gotta keep the lights on," Reed said. "We still have to function safely. We still provide all the security services, maintenance, operations of an airport that has to continue regardless."

Reed says right now at RST, only four flights a day are being offered from Delta, American, and United Airlines. There usually are 13 flights offered each day.

Air cargo and air ambulances are still flying as usual.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin101395
Ramsey21511
Olmsted1984
Dakota1276
Nobles1010
Washington985
Anoka972
Clay683
Winona6110
St. Louis5310
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Wright271
Scott271
Mower260
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns180
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine120
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Brown81
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti60
Rock50
Norman50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Cass40
Watonwan40
Benton40
Unassigned40
Polk40
Faribault40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Douglas20
Jackson20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Houston10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46028
Polk41516
Johnson3723
Black Hawk3662
Louisa2422
Muscatine2304
Marshall2240
Tama2236
Scott1793
Washington1245
Woodbury810
Dallas550
Jasper530
Dubuque481
Clinton440
Allamakee443
Bremer320
Henry291
Cedar260
Benton241
Unassigned210
Warren200
Story190
Pottawattamie181
Jones160
Poweshiek141
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Plymouth90
Mahaska81
Van Buren80
Clayton81
Jefferson70
Monona70
Fayette70
Winneshiek70
Sioux70
Crawford61
Wapello60
Grundy60
Boone60
Jackson50
Marion50
Lyon50
Madison41
Hardin40
Osceola40
Howard40
Guthrie40
Page40
Delaware30
Clay30
Hancock30
Webster30
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Keokuk30
Winnebago20
Wright20
Dickinson20
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Butler20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Clarke20
Worth10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Montgomery10
Franklin10
Taylor10
Greene10
Humboldt10
Kossuth10
Union10
