Rochester International Airport suffering 95-percent decrease in travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Air travel is taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and local airports are feeling the effect.

Due to restrictions on travel, Rochester International Airport has seen a 95-percent decrease in passenger travel.

RST Executive Director John Reed tells KIMT News 3 that's caused their revenue to decrease by 40-percent.

Thankfully, federal funding is coming their way through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"We've gotta stay open, we've gotta keep the lights on," Reed said. "We still have to function safely. We still provide all the security services, maintenance, operations of an airport that has to continue regardless."

Reed says right now at RST, only four flights a day are being offered from Delta, American, and United Airlines. There usually are 13 flights offered each day.

Air cargo and air ambulances are still flying as usual.

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info