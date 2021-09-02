Local agency ready to help North Iowa storm victims apply for aid

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Community Action Organization is now accepting applications from victims of storm and flood damage in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Kossuth, Mitchell, and Worth counties.

Money was authorized by Governor Reynold’s disaster proclamations. The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $43,920, for a family of three. Assistance is also available from the Individual Disaster Case Management program.

Applications can be submitted for grants for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary housing.

The grant application and instructions are available at the “Disaster Assistance” link on the Iowa Department of Human Services website: www.dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.’

North Iowa Community Action Organization will have additional forms to complete. The organization is located at 100 1st St NW Suite 140 in Mason City, phone number 1-800-873-1899.