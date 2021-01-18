Local accounting office dealing with changes

ROCHESTER, Minn- Tax season will be starting later this year, the IRS recently announced. Instead of starting in January, it will be February 12 and one local preparer is taking a unique approache with filing their customers taxes this year. Carmen Pleschourt, a CPA for Oertli & Pleschourt, LLP, is planning to have an outdoor shack for people to drive by and hand off their files.

Pleschourt is also noticing less people are coming in for appointments and most are being done via phone or Zoom.

"We have to be ready to change our procedures," said Pleschourt . "We don't know what is coming next and were just ready to adapt to whatever needs to be done."

According to the IRS, most people can expect a refund within 21 days if filing electronically. In addition to helping people file their taxes differently, the CPA is also trying to help businesses get their PPP money and wants people to know that unemployment is taxable.

"Anybody who got unemployment this year, it is taxable including the extra six hundred a week you got even though they didn't keep withhold taxes on that," explained Pleschourt.

Clients can drop off their taxes in the ice shack in the accounting office's parking lot starting February 1.