Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

The Rochester Public Library awarded three local writers their own anthology at Silver Lake Park on Friday.

The anthology award was for the Water Series contest, which was held by the Rochester Public Library, that asked contestants to write about their relationship, communities, and personal responsibility to water.

Meleece Cheal Orme, Andrew Pruett, and Jan Wiersma won the contest, each one detailing how water has affected their lives.

A box full of the Water Series books was given out to those in attendance at Silver Lake Park.

Lynette Perry was the coordinator for the Water Memoir event and said the winners of the contest had a common understanding regarding the importance of water.

"The three winners that we have are great examples of three very different stories but yet very common in their appreciation and understanding of how important water is to us," Perry said.

Perry also said the Rochester Public Library will have copies for those wanting to read the Water Series Memoir anthology.