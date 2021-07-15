Local Veteran Seeks Donations for Memorial

The American Legion in Byron is seeking donations for a veterans memorial.

The memorial would be the first for the city, which currently does not have a designated location to honor veterans.

The Legion has pledged $25,000 for the proposed memorial, with a funding goal of $300,000.

Carl Dewaard is the post commander at the Legion and said he started the campaign because there was a lack of military memorials in Byron.

"Byron was the only community in the region that does not have a memorial, so I decided to take it upon and make it an issue and try to make it come true," Dewaard said.

Those that want to contribute to the veteran memorial can do so through the Byron Community Foundation.