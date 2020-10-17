Local U.S. Army Veteran gets a home improvement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the last five months, Family Service Rochester has been helping older veterans remain in their homes with some home improvement projects.

This week, eighty-seven year old U.S.Army vet, Clarence Dyreson, and his wife are one of Family Service Rochester's largest projects yet -- re-siding the home they have lived in for forty-five years.

Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved - squirrels, birds and other vermin will no longer be making Dyreson's home their own.

After being in and out of the hospital, Clarence was put in several nursing homes.

Homeowner, Bernadette Dyreson, is thankful for all the support.

“They of course put him into a nursing home and he's walked out of two of them. So he's bound and determined to be home, and he's much happier here."

In addition to the exterior upgrades, the Dyreson's also have newly installed basement stair railings, smoke detectors, and new doorknobs.

This string of projects to improve the lives of local veterans and their families is supported through grant funding from Meals on Wheels America alongside the Home Depot Foundation and will conclude at the end of this year.