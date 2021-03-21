Local Rochester restaurant gives back to area families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester restaurant is helping area families put some food on the table. Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is giving back to foster families by giving away 200 free meals to the city.
From garlic knots, strombolis and calzones, to frozen microwave meals.
Manager Dave Mcnamara says the pizzeria has given out free meals several times over the last 6 months.
Coming from a foster family himself, he says this means a lot to him.
“Me being able to help the foster families - we all need help some way - some form - we wanna make it a little bit easier,” he says.
“Why worry about the stress of a meal or something to eat - we should worry about everybody else in the world. "
If you've ever considered foster care - Mcnamara says the Goodhue County social services is looking for foster families.
