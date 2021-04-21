Local Rochester church hoping to build a 200 foot food wall for the Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Evangel United Methodist Church in Rochester is building a food wall to serve those in need, hosting a food drive for the Salvation Army Saturday.

Jim Klepper, education and worship director at the church, said the food wall started as a friendly rivalry between Sunday school classes, who could donate the most food. That turned into a community-wide event.

The church is hoping to build a 200-foot food wall. Members of the community are encouraged to drop off food at the front or stay for the festivities. Live music will be performed with food trucks, mascots and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton in attendance.

Klepper said the need for food is greater now due to the pandemic and they're hoping to showcase the good that the community can do.

"One thing that we want to do is let folks know that they're helping to feed the hungry," he said. "One of the concepts behind the massive food wall is to be a tangible portrait of what our community can do when we come together to help our brothers and sisters."