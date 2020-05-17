Local Rochester business prepares to open

ROCHESTER, Minn- May 18 is a day that many have been waiting for the opening of Minnesota businesses. Non-essential Businesses like retailers have been closed for two months. Last week Governor Tim Walz announced that businesses can now start to reopen slowly. Preparations are underway at Danielle’s Consignment Boutique. In less than 24 the door will open to the public. For owner Danielle David sanitation has been a top priority.

' I've hung plexiglass,” David said. “ I’m handing up five hand sanitizer stations throughout the store. I’ve wiped down all the fixtures. I have all the hospital-grade disinfectants that I clean the store with.”

Her boutique has been closed since mid-March. Like many business owners, she had to come up with a plan quickly.

"It was really scary at first because we were scared about the virus,” David said. “I was also scared because I was wondering If I was going to make any money but I do a lot of online selling so I ended up just swinging into that.”

Now she's ready to get back to business. David says, of course, there will be changes. She has been closely monitoring state guidelines. Come tomorrow it's not the sales she is looking forward to but all those familiar faces.

"Human contact is huge for everybody,” David said. “I know people miss coming here they might even miss me.”

David will only be allowing a couple of people in the store at a time. Adding she will also be offering private shopping to those who have a compromised immune system.