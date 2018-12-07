Local Pearl Harbor survivor recalls attack 77 years later

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Don Cavey spends his days looking at the view from his room at Riverbend Assisted Living. But it takes just a moment to go back to when he was a member of the U.S. Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor.

He joined the Navy at 17-years-old and was on the USS Arizona the day of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“It was just a bad day,” he said.

The surprise attack damaged 8 U.S. battleships, destroyed 200 aircrafts, and killed over 2,000 people.

Don was able to get out of harms way the day of the bombings, but was injured by a bomb that didn’t explode in the attack, the next day. It damaged his eyesight and caused him to be hospitalized for 6 months.

“Every minute I was there I was blindfolded. They didn't want any light getting into them eyes,” he said. “Every day I'd say, I'm alive. I’ll never forget that.”

Nor can Don forget that fateful December morning.

“I think a lot about it. And it's hard on me. But I went through it and I'm happy I did. And I'm also proud,” he said.

77 years later, with tears in his eyes, Don asks for one favor.

“Never forget,” he said. “I know it's getting to be so many years ago that, but it's great that they still honor it and never forget. That makes me feel good.”

Don said it’s his faith that helps him heal today.

“The sun still shines at times and I'm still a happy man...you bet,” he said.

Flags nationwide will be flown at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.