Local Organizations Team Up to Boost Census Participation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County organizations are banding together to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 Census.

Olmsted County and United Way of Olmsted County have been working together for about a year to reach out to residents, but found they weren't getting as many responses as they hoped from Downtown Rochester.

In order to boost participation in the Med City, the two organizations are now partnering with the Downtown Rochester Alliance to help spread the word about the census.

"We thought that bringing the Rochester Downtown Alliance in was going to be great since they have relationships with apartment buildings down there, and businesses that would be able to hand out information to the residents living in downtown," said Grace Pesch, Impact Program Manager at United Way of Olmsted County.

Pesch says United Way has recieved responses from roughly 80% of households across Olmsted County. The deadline to submit your census is September 31st.