Local New Years' tradition put on pause

Ringing in the new year is usually one big party around the globe. But this years' celebrations will look quite different.

Blue Moon Ballroom in Rochester’s New Year’s festivities have been put on pause this year.

This would've been the ballroom’s 14th year hosting a New Year’s dance. This year - the place will be vacant -- due to the pandemic.

In years past, the celebration would kick-off with an hour long swing dance lesson -- followed by shared apps and drinks with a night filled with dancing, music, and friends, ending the night with a midnight countdown.

Ballroom owner Fred Gommels says he's gotten used to the protocols that have come with the pandemic, and now that the covid vaccine is out -- there is hope in the air for tradition to continue next year.

Gommels says, “The music and the dance, yes that's all wonderful -- but it's the friends and the community -- that I will personally will miss the most."

Gommels expects to see more people turning to dance to stay active as the pandemic gets under control.

He adds, “All of us are realizing more than ever before, during this pandemic that we are social creatures. And that we need to interact to experience the fullness of life."

Group classes at Blue Moon Ballroom will resume in January in addition to the private lessons currently being offered.