Local NAACP leader speaks on George Floyd, Minnesota protests, and racism

"It may take the riots. It may take the protests for people to understand the amount of fear and the amount of grief people go through," explains Jordan.

Posted: May 29, 2020 11:58 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Branch NAACP, Rochester for Justice, Diversity Council, Concerned Community Members, Mayo Clinic, CIDI, SMIILD, and UU Board on behalf of UU Church will hold a peaceful virtual vigil for George Floyd on Facebook live Saturday evening. It begins at 6 PM.

Ahead of the vigil, KIMT News 3 spoke to Minnesota Dakotas Area State Conference President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, W.C. Jordan.

"How arrogant he was with his hand in his pocket. He acted like nothing was going on, like this was business as usual while he was choking the life out of a human being. That image is something that's hard to get off of your mind," says Jordan, regarding the image many people across the country have seen of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee pressed against George Floyd's neck.

After Friday's arrest and charges against Chauvin, Jordan recalls how many charges agaisnt police haven't held up in court in America's history. "There's just been a deposit made on this situation, but we don't know how its going to turn out."

What will it take for the country to put an end to racial inequality? Jordan says that will happen when he has the same fears for his family as everyone else. "It may take the riots. It may take the protests for people to understand the amount of fear and the amount of grief people go through," explains Jordan. "The white privilege, it doesn't make sense to them and you have to get people to be able to see from a different standpoint, a different point of view. But until these issues affect people from the majority community as much as it affects the minority community, it's going to be hard to really fix these things."

Click here to the view Facebook page for the virtual vigil. It will go live at 6 PM Saturday.

