Local NAACP leader says change is needed in police culture, following shooting of Jacob Blake

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 29-year-old Jacob Blake is critically injured after being shot by police Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wis. Police shot him multiple times, in front of his 3 sons, as he attempted to enter his vehicle.

KIMT News 3 spoke to W.C. Jordan, the Minnesota Dakotas Area State Conference President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He says there's been no real change to policy and legislation even after the protests following the death of George Flloyd, and we can expect these incidents to continue to happen until changes are made in police culture.

"When we look at the culture of what's happened in the past, this same culture is passed down from one generation of police officers to the next and there's been little to no change in it," he explains.