Local Mason city woman win lottery

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 7:37 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- A Mason City woman is $50 thousand richer.
Rachel Herman said she was in disbelief when she scratched off the winning ticket. She said she looked at the card over and over and kept checking the rules of the game.
Herman’s dad passed away this fall and she believes it was a message he passed on to her years ago which lead her to the winning ticket.
“About 7 years ago my dad bought a scratch off ticket for $20. He was a loser on it but his brother bought the same ticket right after him and ended up winning a million dollars,” she said. “My dad was kind of bummed and ever since then he would always say ‘if you are going to buy one, just buy two.”
Herman said she is spending her winnings on bills, Christmas gifts and a vacation in Florida.

