Local Food Bank Needs Summer Donations

ROCHESTER, Minn-41 million Americans struggle with hunger. That's according to the group Feeding America."

Summer is an especially tough for food banks. Channel One Regional Food Bank typically feeds 3500 people a month. Jessica Sunds with the food shelf says they tend to see an increase during the summer months.

“In Minnesota around this time 5,000 kids go without food,” Sunds said.

She says additional cost add up for families during the summer months.

“Especially with children out of school they're not receiving their lunches and snacks that are provided by the school systems that on top of increase daycare cost can really affect a food budget," Sunds said.

To fight hunger the food bank has kicked off its campaign Summer Hunger. Sunds says this campaign helps the food bank to stretch their dollars.

Online donations can be made at helpingfeedpeople.org.