Local DFL holds FDR Day Fundraiser at History Center

Democratic Farm and Labour (DFL) Senate District 26 and Olmsted County 25 held their fifth annual FDR Day Fundraiser at the History Center of Olmsted County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fundraiser hosted an array of DFL speakers, which included: Representative Tina Liebling, Dan Feehan, former Governor Mark Dayton and others.

DFL Chair of Senate District 26 Mark Liebow said they named the fundraiser after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt due to his history with the Med-City.

FDR had visited Rochester in 1934, while he was on his way south towards Winona, and met with Doctor Charles and Will Mayo.

Liebow said FDR had qualities he hopes manifests in modern politics.

"When people are hurting we need to help them. We need to help them up. That audacity is a value. Franklin Roosevelt was nothing if not audacious at a time when the United States was in a very bad economic situation and he and a Democratic congress that worked with him helped turn it around and we hope we can do it now," Liebow said.