Local Coffee Shop collecting donations for Alternative Learning Center students

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Old Abe Coffee Co. is collecting donations such as personal hygiene items to give to the Alternative Learning Center's summer school students.

Owner Abe Sauer works with the ALC's nurse to learn what students need. They coordinate moving the donations from the shop to the school. "One of the nice things about it is from the time people drop stuff off to the time that its in use, you're talking about a day maybe so its very quick," Sauer says.

Unusued toothbrushes and toothpaste, childrens leggings, hair ties, and diapers are among the items needed. To help, you can bring donations to Old Abe Coffee Co. It may earn you a free coffee.

