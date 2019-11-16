Local Boy Scouts collect 13,500 lbs of food donations for Channel One Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday, Nov. 9th, Olmsted County Boy Scout troops trekked through Rochester, Stewartville, Byron, and Eyota placing door hangings throughout neighborhoods asking people to leave nonperishable food items on their porches the following Saturday.

This Saturday, the troops gathered the donations left on porches, hauled them to Channel One Regional Food Bank, and weighed them.

"I think it shows some of our leadership skills and helping other people in the community," explains Ryan Jirik, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 97.

In total, the scouts rounded up 13,500 lbs of donations, which is expected to feed 16,000 people.

Boy Scouts nationwide take part in Scouting for Food.