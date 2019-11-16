Clear

Local Boy Scouts collect 13,500 lbs of food donations for Channel One Food Bank

Boy Scouts nationwide take part in Scouting for Food.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday, Nov. 9th, Olmsted County Boy Scout troops trekked through Rochester, Stewartville, Byron, and Eyota placing door hangings throughout neighborhoods asking people to leave nonperishable food items on their porches the following Saturday.

This Saturday, the troops gathered the donations left on porches, hauled them to Channel One Regional Food Bank, and weighed them.

"I think it shows some of our leadership skills and helping other people in the community," explains Ryan Jirik, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 97.

In total, the scouts rounded up 13,500 lbs of donations, which is expected to feed 16,000 people.

Boy Scouts nationwide take part in Scouting for Food.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Slick roads possible Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Image

Sewing stockings for charity

Image

Red Kettle 5k raises money for Mason City Salvation Army

Image

Local Boy Scouts collect food donations for Channel One Food Bank

Image

Sean 11/16 forecast

Image

Blooming Prairie football advances to Prep Bowl Final with dominant win

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Community Events