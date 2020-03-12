Clear
Local Bikers Against Child Abuse chapter educate community on who they are

B.A.C.A is a national organization. The bikers are on call 24/7 to assist abused children and make them feel safe. They spend time with them, will accompany them to court, and even guard their homes.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday, the Bluff Valley chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse gave presentations at the Rochester Public Library about the organization.

One member, who goes by the road name Grandma, says it's all about empowering children. "Our goal with B.A.C.A. is to empower abused children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. Abused children are afraid of everything after they're abused and what we like to do is bring them into the biker family," she explains.

Bikers go through background checks before they can join. B.A.C.A. works with local agencies to connect with children who could benefit being a part of the B.A.C.A program.

